One of Britain's busiest airports has been closed after drones were seen over the airfield, stranding passengers just days before Christmas.
Flights were diverted or grounded at London's Gatwick Airport after two drones were spotted near the airfield at around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.
Air transportation
Aircraft
Airports
Airports (by name)
Aviation and aerospace industry
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Gatwick Airport
Points of interest
Transportation and warehousing
Unmanned aircraft
The airport was briefly opened again at 3 a.m., but closed 45 minutes later after more drones were reported, the airport said in a statement.
Gatwick remained closed on Thursday morning, with passengers stranded at the airport or re-routed to other airports.
It is illegal to fly drones within 1 kilometer of an airfield and a police investigation was underway, Gatwick said.
"We 're sorry for the inconvenience today, but the safety of our passengers and staff is our no.1 priority," said Gatwick.
Gatwick Airport, also known as London Gatwick, is a major international airport near Crawley in West Sussex, southeast England, 29.5 miles south of central London.
Developing story, more to follow ...
Related Content
- Gatwick Airport: Flights suspended after drones sighted
- United suspends pet cargo flights
- Tunisia suspends Emirates flights following female passenger travel ban
- Hundreds of flights scrapped as storm shuts Amsterdam's Schiphol airport
- Atlanta airport is now offering flights to Wakanda -- sort of
- Local airports begin coordinating flight for Super Bowl LII
- These drones can fly themselves
- Dad creates 'drowning prevention drone'
- Attack of the assassin drones
- Drone footage shows wildfire devastation