Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gatwick Airport: Flights suspended after drones sighted

One of Britain's busiest airports has been closed after drones were seen over the airfield, stranding passen...

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 3:15 AM
Updated: Dec. 20, 2018 3:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

One of Britain's busiest airports has been closed after drones were seen over the airfield, stranding passengers just days before Christmas.

Flights were diverted or grounded at London's Gatwick Airport after two drones were spotted near the airfield at around 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

Air transportation

Aircraft

Airports

Airports (by name)

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Gatwick Airport

Points of interest

Transportation and warehousing

Unmanned aircraft

The airport was briefly opened again at 3 a.m., but closed 45 minutes later after more drones were reported, the airport said in a statement.

Gatwick remained closed on Thursday morning, with passengers stranded at the airport or re-routed to other airports.

It is illegal to fly drones within 1 kilometer of an airfield and a police investigation was underway, Gatwick said.

"We 're sorry for the inconvenience today, but the safety of our passengers and staff is our no.1 priority," said Gatwick.

Gatwick Airport, also known as London Gatwick, is a major international airport near Crawley in West Sussex, southeast England, 29.5 miles south of central London.

Developing story, more to follow ...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 25°
Light drizzle chances linger into the overnight alongside steady temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cup of Joe with the Chief

Image

Santa Brede come to town

Image

Investigation at LeRoy-Ostrander Schools

Image

Cops for Kids at Christmas

Image

RTTC Tournament

Image

Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

Image

Jared Penning makes decision

Image

Salvation Army Gives Toys to Families in Need

Image

Sky High Construction

Image

Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events