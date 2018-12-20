It's happened yet again.
An African-American man in suburban Cleveland says a bank teller called police on him this month when he tried to cash a check from his employer. Although the man didn't explicitly cry "racial profiling," many observers see the incident as another in a dispiriting and all-too-familiar series.
African Americans
Crime, law enforcement and corrections
Demographic groups
Law enforcement
Minority and ethnic groups
Policing and police forces
Population and demographics
Society
In 2018, police across the United States have been urged to investigate black people for doing all kinds of daily, mundane, noncriminal activities.
This year alone, police have been called on African-Americans for:
Waiting for a friend at Starbucks
Napping in a university common room
Not waving while leaving an Airbnb
Selling bottled water on a sidewalk
Eating lunch on a college campus
Riding in a car with a white grandmother
Babysitting two white children
Wearing a backpack that brushed against a woman
And these are just the incidents that CNN has reported. There are no doubt many others.
"It was highly embarrassing," the Cleveland man told reporters. "The person who made that phone call ... I feel as though they were judging."
A review of news headlines this year shows that police were also called on other people of color. But it seemed to happen most often to black people: black people just going about their business.
Related Content
- Living while black
- Black Lives Matter. #MeToo. Joe Kennedy III?
- Black Lives Matter leader shot, killed
- How the Black Lives Matter movement inspired Netflix's newest drama
- The biggest Black Lives Matter page on Facebook is fake
- Union fires officials linked to fake Black Lives Matter page
- Why a high school that's just 5% black is raising the Black Lives Matter flag
- Vandal spray-paints 'black lives matter' on Fraternal Order of Police lodge
- 'Black lives don't matter,' lawyer says after jury awards $4 in police killing
- Homeowners have lost $156 billion by living in a 'black neighborhood'