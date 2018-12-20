Clear
Carlos Ghosn: Court denies request to extend auto exec's detention

A Japanese court on Thursday rejected prosecutors' request to extend the detention of former Nissan Chairman...

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 11:43 PM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 11:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Japanese court on Thursday rejected prosecutors' request to extend the detention of former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn.

It was not immediately clear if the announcement meant the top auto industry executive, who has been detained since November 19 on allegations of financial misconduct, would be released soon.

The Tokyo District Court also denied a request from prosecutors to extend the detention of Greg Kelly, a former Nissan director who is accused of helping Ghosn under-report his compensation at the company for years.

This is a developing story.

