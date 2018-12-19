Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

3 Kansas legislators switch from Republican to Democrat

Two state lawmakers in Kansas announced on Wednesday that they would be switching their political party -- f...

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 8:09 PM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 8:09 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two state lawmakers in Kansas announced on Wednesday that they would be switching their political party -- from Republican to Democratic.

In separate Facebook posts, state Rep. Stephanie Clayton and state Sen. Dinah Sykes said they would now be serving as Democrats in the state Legislature.

Continents and regions

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Kansas

Kansas State University

Legislative bodies

Midwestern United States

North America

Politics

The Americas

United States

Universities and colleges

Last Wednesday, Kansas state Sen. Barbara Bollier also had announced she would be leaving the Republican Party and would come back in 2019 as a Democrat.

"Leaders in the Kansas House and Senate have now indicated that they will seek to scrap the bipartisan education plan achieved over the last two years, just as we are so close to solving this problem and ending the cycle of school litigation," said Clayton, who is identified in the post as a "lifelong Republican." "My Republican Party, then, seems to no longer represent or serve the interests of the 19th District, Johnson County, or the State of Kansas."

In a phone call on Wednesday evening, Clayton said she hopes this decision will allow her to better represent her constituents. She added that she ultimately decided to switch because of her support for education.

"Representative Clayton's views and voting history prove her to be a true moderate, and one that works for every single person in her district," the House minority leader-elect, Rep. Tom Sawyer, was quoted as saying in Clayton's Facebook post.

"Rep. Clayton will be welcomed into the House Democratic Caucus. We have continuously worked with her on important issues such as education and healthcare, and look forward to working alongside Stephanie as a member of our caucus," he added.

In a separate Facebook post, Sykes said: "At this time, I feel like I can either fight to change the Republican party or fight for the state I love and the people I serve. I think I can better serve my state and constituents as a member of the Democratic party."

She added, "I am a moderate person who represents a moderate and pragmatic district that expects me to focus on issues and solutions that impact their day-to-day lives. Increasingly, I see the Republican party focusing on issues and approaches that divide our country. I do not agree with that approach."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Light drizzle chances linger into the overnight alongside steady temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

Image

Jared Penning makes decision

Image

Salvation Army Gives Toys to Families in Need

Image

Sky High Construction

Image

Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Iowa Governor reads to elementary students

Image

Ronald McDonald House works to make holidays away from home special

Image

Firearm safety to be taught in school

Image

Fatal crash on the Avenue of the Saints

Image

Vaping makes teens' risky behaviors harder to detect

Community Events