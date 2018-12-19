Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

After months apart, a Yemeni mother will see her dying son

After more than two months apart from her young son, a Yemeni mother may get to see her boy before he takes ...

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 6:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

After more than two months apart from her young son, a Yemeni mother may get to see her boy before he takes his last breath at a California hospital.

Shaima Swileh, who was barred from traveling to the United States under the White House travel ban, will arrive in the country Wednesday night to see her dying son after the US State Department granted her a visa this week.

Continents and regions

North America

The Americas

United States

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Yemen

Passports and travel visas

Travel and tourism

She last saw her 2-year-old son, Abdullah, on October 1 when her husband, Ali Hassan, 22, flew him to the United States for treatment for a genetic brain condition. Abdullah is the couple's only child.

Hassan and Abdullah are American citizens, but the ban restricts Yemeni nationals like Swileh from entering the country.

Swileh flew out of Egypt and is expected to land at San Francisco International Airport around 10:30 p.m. Abdullah is on life support 22 miles from the airport at the University of California San Francisco's Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.

Her husband, who made a public plea to President Donald Trump, told CNN this week that Swileh just wants to see their son to "give him a kiss before he goes."

"She's going crazy," he said this week.

Doctors have told Hassan that patients like his son are usually on life support for two or three weeks, or a month at most. Abdullah has been on a ventilator at the Children's Hospital for more than a month.

Swileh is traveling to the United States on an I-130 visa, which allows close relatives of American citizens to enter the country, according to Basim Elkarra, the executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations' Sacramento Valley chapter.

A fundraising effort is paying for her flight and the boy's funeral, according to Elkarra.

The President's travel ban, which has been touted as a way to thwart terrorists' entry into the United States, has drawn legal challenges. But the executive order still restricts citizens of Yemen and six other countries from entering the country.

According to the State Department, consul officers can make exceptions to the travel restriction when a visa's "issuance is in the national interest, the applicant poses no national security or public safety threat to the United States, and denial of the visa would cause undue hardship."

Hassan told his CNN on Wednesday his wife called him crying when she found out she had been granted the waiver.

"She was literally crying of happiness," Hassan said.

Swileh had been crying tears of sadness daily, too, her husband said. Hassan said he knows time is running out. His wife already missed a milestone in their son's sort life: Abdullah's second birthday on Saturday.

"All families belong together. There is nobody that should be separated," Hassan said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Light drizzle chances linger into the overnight alongside steady temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Water Quality issues in SE Minnesota

Image

Jared Penning makes decision

Image

Salvation Army Gives Toys to Families in Need

Image

Sky High Construction

Image

Wednesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Iowa Governor reads to elementary students

Image

Ronald McDonald House works to make holidays away from home special

Image

Firearm safety to be taught in school

Image

Fatal crash on the Avenue of the Saints

Image

Vaping makes teens' risky behaviors harder to detect

Community Events