Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:-- In an apparent reversal, Presi...

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 3:27 PM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 3:27 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- In an apparent reversal, President Donald Trump is planning a "full and rapid" withdrawal of troops from Syria, a defense official told CNN Wednesday.

Donald Trump

Political Figures - US

-- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the fourth time this year despite signs of economic softening, weeks of market volatility and warnings from Trump.

-- Outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan gave his farewell address at the Library of Congress Wednesday, finalizing his departure after more than two decades on Capitol Hill.

-- George H.W. Bush secretly sponsored a young boy in the Philippines for ten years. Here are some of the letters they sent each other.

-- A police officer issued an emotional warning on Facebook after pulling over an 18-year-old for allegedly driving 100 miles per hour.

-- What on Earth was Michelle Obama thinking as she bid farewell to the White House after Trump's inauguration? "Bye, Felicia!"

-- Over 50,000 people have signed an online petition calling on Disney to drop its trademark on the phrase "Hakuna Matata."

-- Are you beyond ready for 2018 to be over? So are we. Here are 19 things to look forward to in 2019.

Light drizzle chances linger into the overnight alongside steady temps.
KIMT Radar
