Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 1 person dead after Floyd County crash Wednesday morning Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

North West directs mom, Kim Kardashian West, in fashion shoot

Those Kardashians stay working.Kim Kardashian West posted some photos Tuesday on Instagram of her and...

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 11:59 AM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 11:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Those Kardashians stay working.

Kim Kardashian West posted some photos Tuesday on Instagram of her and her "bff," also known as her 5-year-old daughter, North West.

Arts and entertainment

Celebrities

Fashion design

Kanye West

North West

Kim Kardashian

"North came to visit me on set & said momma can we do a photo shoot together just me & you!" the caption read. "I followed her poses & direction so here it is! I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she's perfect!"

The youngster, who is the eldest child of Kim Kardashian West and her husband, rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West, has dipped her toes into fashion in the past.

North was featured in July, along with her mother and maternal grandmother Kris Jenner, in her first fashion campaign for Fendi.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Clouds return with rain chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

CWD Response Efforts

Image

Finding Common Ground Over Water Tower

Image

MPCA Commissioner denies proposed feedlot permit

Image

McGoon's Could Become Landmark

Image

E-cigarettes, vaping declared epidemic

Image

Public hearing on zoning options in Rochester

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores from North Iowa and Southern Minnesota

Image

Changes to Highway 18

Image

Tuesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events