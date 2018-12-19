Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 1 person dead after Floyd County crash Wednesday morning Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

McConnell announces continuing resolution

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announces he will introduce a continuing resolution to the Senate for a vote, which would fund the government through February 8, 2019.

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 11:36 AM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 11:55 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday introduced a short-term spending bill to fund the government through February 8, 2019 in an effort to avert a partial government shutdown this week.

In remarks on the Senate floor, McConnell said that the measure, known as a continuing resolution, would "ensure continuous funding for the federal government," and would "provide the resources necessary to continue normal operations through February the 8th."

If the short-term measure is approved by both chambers of Congress, it would head to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature and prevent a partial government shutdown.

Congress is currently in a race against the clock to prevent a partial shutdown when funding expires for several key government agencies at midnight on Friday.

Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill have made clear they don't want a shutdown, but had been at an impasse over the President's demand for $5 billion in funding for his long-promised wall at the US-Mexico border.

Democrats have made clear that figure is a non-starter for them and any spending bill would need at least some Democratic votes to pass in the Senate.

Of course, no spending measure is final until the President signs it.

But on Tuesday, the White House appeared to step away from the brink of a shutdown.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday morning during an interview with Fox News that, "We have other ways that we can get to that $5 billion (for a border wall)."

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer sounded optimistic that a shutdown could be averted in remarks on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

"Yesterday we made some progress," he said, adding, "Thankfully, President Trump appears to have backed down from his position for billions in direct appropriations for a border wall."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Clouds return with rain chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

CWD Response Efforts

Image

Finding Common Ground Over Water Tower

Image

MPCA Commissioner denies proposed feedlot permit

Image

McGoon's Could Become Landmark

Image

E-cigarettes, vaping declared epidemic

Image

Public hearing on zoning options in Rochester

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores from North Iowa and Southern Minnesota

Image

Changes to Highway 18

Image

Tuesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events