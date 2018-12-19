Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 1 person dead after Floyd County crash Wednesday morning Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Los Angeles bishop resigns after allegations of misconduct with a minor

A Los Angeles bishop who served as an ethics cleric has resigned after allegations of past misconduct with a...

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 10:12 AM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 10:12 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Los Angeles bishop who served as an ethics cleric has resigned after allegations of past misconduct with a minor, the local archbishop said.

Pope Francis accepted Auxiliary Bishop Alexander Salazar's resignation Wednesday, Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez said in a statement.

Belief, religion and spirituality

California

Catholics and catholicism

Christianity

Continents and regions

Los Angeles

Misconduct

North America

Papacy and the Pope

Religious groups

Resignations

Society

Southwestern United States

The Americas

United States

Salazar most recently was vicar for the Office of Ethnic Ministries of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, Gomez said.

"I regret to inform you that in 2005, a year after he had been ordained a bishop, the Archdiocese was made aware of an allegation against Bishop Salazar of misconduct with a minor," Gomez said in the statement.

Gomez said the accusation against Salazar stemmed from alleged misconduct in the 1990s when he was a parish priest and not an ordained bishop.

"Although the allegation was never directly reported to the Archdiocese, it was investigated by law enforcement in 2002, and the District Attorney did not prosecute," the archbishop said. It was not immediately clear why the case wasn't prosecuted.

The archbishop did not provide details of the alleged misconduct. But he said Salazar has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

"In the interest of due process, I requested and received permission from the Congregation for Bishops at the Holy See to submit the allegation to the Archdiocese's independent Clergy Misconduct Oversight Board," Gomez said. "The Board found the allegation to be credible."

Salazar, 69, was born in Costa Rica and later moved with his family to the United States, according to the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

He entered St. John's Seminary in Camarillo, California, and was ordained as a priest in 1984.

In 2004, Salazar was appointed as auxiliary bishop of Los Angeles and titular bishop of Nesqually by Pope John Paul II.

Catholic bishops in the United States have been heavily criticized for failing to hold themselves accountable for the abuse of children.

Salazar's resignation comes after US Catholic bishops recently touted a series of reforms aimed at better handling abuse allegations.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Clouds return with rain chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

CWD Response Efforts

Image

Finding Common Ground Over Water Tower

Image

MPCA Commissioner denies proposed feedlot permit

Image

McGoon's Could Become Landmark

Image

E-cigarettes, vaping declared epidemic

Image

Public hearing on zoning options in Rochester

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores from North Iowa and Southern Minnesota

Image

Changes to Highway 18

Image

Tuesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events