Stars pay tribute to the late Chris Farley

Tuesday marked the 21st anniversary of the death of actor Chris Farley, and some of his famous friends pause...

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 10:11 AM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 10:11 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Tuesday marked the 21st anniversary of the death of actor Chris Farley, and some of his famous friends paused to remember him.

The "Saturday Night Live" star died December 18, 1997, from an accidental overdose of cocaine and morphine. He was 33.

On Tuesday, Stephen Colbert tweeted, "Chris Farley and I started at Second City on the same day."

"You knew the minute you saw him on stage he was great. He was sweet and smart and funny," Colbert wrote. "When I heard he had died, 21 years ago today, I fell to the ground. Rest In Peace."

Farley's best friend, David Spade, tweeted a reel of some of the late actor's best moments from one of the pair's most beloved films.

"21 years ago one of the greats died Chris Farley," Spade wrote. "Here's some gag reel stuff of him from Tommyboy."

But it was a musical tribute by one of Farley's other dear friends that moved many fans.

On Twitter, Adam Sandler shared a video of himself performing an homage to Farley from Sandler's "100% Fresh" Netflix special.

"We all miss you bud," Sandler tweeted.

The expletive-filled song references some of Farley's famous "SNL" skits and some personal moments the pair shared.

