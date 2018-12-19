URGENT - US preparing for 'full' and 'rapid' withdrawal from Syria

(CNN) -- Planning is underway for a "full" and "rapid" withdrawal of US troops from Syria, a US defense official told CNN Wednesday. The decision was made by President Donald Trump, the official added.
