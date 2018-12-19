Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 1 person dead after Floyd County crash Wednesday morning Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

URGENT - US preparing for 'full' and 'rapid' withdrawal from Syria

(CNN) -- Planning is underway for a "full" and "rapid" withdrawal of US troops from Syria, a US defense o...

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 10:13 AM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 10:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- Planning is underway for a "full" and "rapid" withdrawal of US troops from Syria, a US defense official told CNN Wednesday. The decision was made by President Donald Trump, the official added.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Clouds return with rain chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

CWD Response Efforts

Image

Finding Common Ground Over Water Tower

Image

MPCA Commissioner denies proposed feedlot permit

Image

McGoon's Could Become Landmark

Image

E-cigarettes, vaping declared epidemic

Image

Public hearing on zoning options in Rochester

Image

Prep basketball highlights and scores from North Iowa and Southern Minnesota

Image

Changes to Highway 18

Image

Tuesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events