Corbyn accused by UK Conservatives of calling May a 'stupid woman'

British lawmakers erupted in fury on Wednesday after opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn was accused by Conservatives of calling Theresa May a "stupid woman" during Prime Minister's Questions.

The Labour leader appeared to mouth the insult towards the PM in parliament after she compared his attempt at calling a no-confidence vote in her amid the continuing Brexit deadlock earlier this week to Christmas "pantomime."

"I know it's the Christmas season and the pantomime season. He's going to put a confidence vote, oh yes he is, oh no he isn't," May jeered.

"I've got some advice. Look behind you! They are not impressed and neither is the country."

Corbyn's actions brought condemnation from lawmakers who urged him to either "apologize or clarify" what he had mouthed. Deputy Conservative chairman, James Cleverly posted on twitter: "This kind of misogynistic language must not be tolerated."

Labour's spokesman later told CNN that Corbyn said "stupid people."

"Jeremy Corbyn said 'stupid people,'" the spokesman told CNN.

"Corbyn's comment was to the wider situation in the House of Commons and its pantomime-type behavior.

"He has no time for any misogynistic abuse."

May responded in parliament to Corbyn shortly after the heated exchange, telling the Commons lawmakers "should be aiming to encourage women to come into this chamber."

"I think that everybody in this House, particularly in its 100th year, the anniversary of women getting the vote, should be aiming to encourage women to come into this chamber and to stand in this chamber, and should therefore use appropriate language in this chamber when they are referring to female members," May said.