2 migrant teens from Honduras killed in Mexico

Two Honduran teens have been killed in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, the Foreign Ministry Office of Ho...

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 6:29 AM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 6:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Two Honduran teens have been killed in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, the Foreign Ministry Office of Honduras said.

The boys, believed to be about 16 or 17 years old, had been staying at a shelter for migrant youths and were on their way to another shelter when they were approached Saturday by people who apparently intended to rob them, Reuters reported, citing local authorities.

The bodies of two teens were found with stabbing and strangulation injuries, according to a statement by the prosecutor's office in Tijuana, obtained by Reuters.

A third boy, who witnessed the killings, was badly injured in the attack but survived, Honduran officials said in a statement, adding he remains at risk for more harm.

Alden Rivera, the Honduran ambassador to Mexico, said the boys were brutally murdered.

"The conditions in which the murder of the two youths occurred are really terrible," Rivera told Reuters. "We are truly dismayed by everything that has happened."

It's unclear how long the teens had been in Tijuana and whether they planned to or had applied for asylum at the US-Mexico border.

Honduran officials are calling on Mexican authorities to investigate the teens' deaths and are urging Hondurans to not risk their lives by taking dangerous immigration routes.

Hundreds of Central American migrants last month started arriving in Tijuana, hoping to seek asylum in the US. Many have been staying at local shelters while they wait for a chance to cross the border legally.

The process can take weeks, as the large influx has created bottlenecks at ports of entry.

