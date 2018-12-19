Advil meet Panadol: Pfizer and GSK are merging their consumer healthcare businesses

GSK and Pfizer are combining their consumer healthcare businesses in a multibillion-dollar merger.
The two pharmaceutical giants — which own household brands like Advil and Tums — said in a statement Wednesday that the new company would have combined sales of $12.7 billion a year.
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Companies
GlaxoSmithKline PLC
Pfizer Inc
Pharmaceutical industry
Pharmaceuticals
Company activities and management
Company strategy
Mergers and acquisitions
Health and medical
Health care
Britain's GSK (GSK) will control just over two-thirds of the joint venture, with US-based Pfizer (PFE) holding the rest.
This is a developing story.
