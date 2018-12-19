Clear
Advil meet Panadol: Pfizer and GSK are merging their consumer healthcare businesses

GSK and Pfizer are combining their consumer healthcare businesses in a multibillion-dollar merger.The...

Posted: Dec. 19, 2018 2:57 AM
Updated: Dec. 19, 2018 2:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

GSK and Pfizer are combining their consumer healthcare businesses in a multibillion-dollar merger.

The two pharmaceutical giants — which own household brands like Advil and Tums — said in a statement Wednesday that the new company would have combined sales of $12.7 billion a year.

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Pfizer Inc

Pharmaceutical industry

Pharmaceuticals

Company activities and management

Company strategy

Mergers and acquisitions

Health and medical

Health care

Britain's GSK (GSK) will control just over two-thirds of the joint venture, with US-based Pfizer (PFE) holding the rest.

This is a developing story.

