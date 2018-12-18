Clear
Nevada becomes first state with majority female legislature

Women have hit a political jackpot in Nevada, after the appointment of women to two slots in the state assem...

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 10:22 PM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 10:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Women have hit a political jackpot in Nevada, after the appointment of women to two slots in the state assembly on Tuesday made the state the first in the nation with a majority female legislature.

"#ClarkCounty Commissioners made two appointments to the Nevada Assembly today and helped the state make history in the process," posted officials on the Clark County Facebook page.

Clark County commissioners in Las Vegas appointed Rochelle Nguyen, who will represent Assembly District 10, and Beatrice Duran, who will represent Assembly District 11.

With the addition of these two woman, the Nevada Legislature will be 50.8% female in 2019, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University.

Women will hold 32 of the 63 seats overall, with 23 women in the state Assembly and nine in the state Senate, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

"The Assembly Democratic Caucus is proud to welcome Rochelle Nguyen and Beatrice Duran to the State Assembly and our caucus," Speaker Jason Frierson said in a statement. "In addition to a diversity of backgrounds and life experiences, both Rochelle and Beatrice bring passion, energy and knowledge to the state Legislature that will better serve our state and our constituents."

Nguyen, an attorney in Las Vegas, replaced Assemblyman Chris Brooks, who resigned earlier this month and was appointed to Senate District 3. She will also become the first Democratic female Asian American Pacific Islander to gain office in the Nevada Legislature, according to the Nevada Assembly Democratic Caucus.

Duran, a grievance specialist with the Culinary Workers Union Local 226, replaced Assemblywoman Olivia Diaz who resigned to run for Las Vegas City Council.

