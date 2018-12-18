Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rapper Lil Pump in racism storm over new video mocking Chinese

A racist music video released by US rapper Lil Pump on social media has infuriated Chinese musicians over ly...

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 10:22 PM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 10:22 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A racist music video released by US rapper Lil Pump on social media has infuriated Chinese musicians over lyrics and gestures perceived as anti-Chinese.

In "Butterfly Doors," Lil Pump sings, "Smoking on dope, they call me Yao Ming 'cause my eye real low," in a reference to the Chinese former basketball star. He then pulls his eyelids in a common gesture mocking Asians.

Arts and entertainment

Asia

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

China

Continents and regions

Discrimination

East Asia

Media industry

Music

Music and dance

Music industry

Music releases

Musical styles

Racism and racial discrimination

Rap and hip-hop music

Societal issues

Society

Following the second verse, the rapper sings "Ching chong," a derogatory term often used against Chinese people.

Lil Pump, an 18-year-old Colombian-American, rose from social media fame to huge mainstream success. His songs have hundreds of millions of views on YouTube and he has even appeared in a video with Kanye West.

"Butterfly Doors" was posted to his Instagram account on Monday and has since been viewed more than four million times.

Chinese rapper Li Yijie, known as Pissy, a member of the Chengdu Revolution (CD-Rev) rap group, released a diss track on his country's social media targeting Lil Pump over the new song.

"From being discriminated against, to act discrimination again. The fact is you and white racists the same. Respect yourself," Pissy sings in the track, titled "F*** Lil Pump."

The Chinese rapper goes on to say that the Chinese are "great like Yao Ming."

Speaking to state-run tabloid Global Times, Pissy said he felt angry "as a Chinese" about the lyrics.

"And as a rapper, I'm ashamed with what Lil Pump wrote in his song. Lil Pump, one of the most popular rappers in the US, should not humiliate the spirit of the rap," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Increasing clouds bring a chance for rain/drizzle for Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Miracles and Heroes Holiday Party

Image

New Rochester Parking Ramp

Image

Threatening note at Austin High School

Image

Golden Apple Award Winner: Mrs. Nelson

Image

3D mammogram machine in use in Albert Lea

Image

Toys for Tots distribution day

Image

Waterloo man accused in string of burglaries

Image

The latest on the Austin school threat

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events