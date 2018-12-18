Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Court orders company to comply with special counsel subpoena in mystery grand jury appeal

Four days after attorneys secretly argued over a grand jury subpoena suspected to be related to special coun...

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 6:58 PM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 6:58 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Four days after attorneys secretly argued over a grand jury subpoena suspected to be related to special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian influence in the 2016 election, a federal appeals court is forcing an unnamed company to comply with the subpoena.

The appeals court did not identify the company, nor did the appellate judges say the subpoena was related to the Mueller investigation. The company that sought to quash the subpoena is owned by a foreign country, the ruling Tuesday said.

But the hearing Friday came after several other secretive court clashes between Mueller's team and the company that received the subpoena, apparently over a grand jury action. The US Circuit Court in DC had locked down an entire floor of the courthouse Friday to prevent disclosure of the lawyers' identities.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Increasing clouds bring a chance for rain/drizzle for Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tuesday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Miracles and Heroes Holiday Party

Image

New Rochester Parking Ramp

Image

Threatening note at Austin High School

Image

Golden Apple Award Winner: Mrs. Nelson

Image

3D mammogram machine in use in Albert Lea

Image

Toys for Tots distribution day

Image

Waterloo man accused in string of burglaries

Image

The latest on the Austin school threat

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events