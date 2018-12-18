Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Penny Marshall, co-star of 'Laverne & Shirley' and director of 'Big,' dead at 75 Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lil Jon did a Christmas song with Kool-Aid Man and the holidays will never be the same

This may be all you ever wanted for Christmas....

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 1:48 PM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 1:48 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

This may be all you ever wanted for Christmas.

Lil Jon dropped his first ever holiday song, "All I Really Want for Christmas" with none other than the Kool-Aid Man himself.

Celebrities

Christmas

Holidays and observances

Lil Jon

Fans are clearly drinking it right up because the music video on YouTube has already amassed over 100,000 views.

Lyrics from the catchy tune include, "All I really want, really want for Christmas Is everything on my list/Having a party on Christmas Eve/And I got a whole lot of Christmas glee/Whole lotta gifts I'd like to receive/And you know all year I been planting them seeds/Everybody in here VIP."

Related: Rapper Lil Jon breaks ground on a second school in Ghana

But one of the most classic lines from the song has to be, "Feliz Navidad, no eggnog, more Kool-Aid."

Lil Jon rose to fame as a rapper and a DJ in the early 2000s and is best known for hits like "Get Low," "Snap Yo Fingers" and "Turn Down For What." He won a Grammy in 2005 for best rap collaboration for the hit song "Yeah!" by Usher and featuring Ludacris.

"I've been wanting to do a Christmas song for forever," Lil Jon told Rolling Stone. "I could never get the right inspiration to get it done though ... I wanted to do something fun for young and old, and I think that mission is accomplished."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Stronger winds bring back the 40's
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The latest on the Austin school threat

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Mason City vs. Clear Lake basketball highlights

Image

Final farewell to city leaders

Image

North precinct funding

Image

Heart of the City funding approved

Image

OMC awarded for promoting organ donation

Image

Med City recognized for Sustainability

Image

Rochester Public Schools address capacity problems

Image

Monday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events