URGENT - Trump administration officially bans bump stocks

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 10:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- The Trump administration is officially banning bump-fire stocks, senior Justice Department officials told CNN Tuesday. Under a new federal rule, those who possess the devices, commonly known as bump stocks, will get 90 days to turn them in from the date that the final rule is published in the federal register, which is likely Friday, the officials said. Bump stocks gained national attention last year after a gunman in Las Vegas rigged his weapons with the devices to fire on concertgoers, killing 58 people. President Donald Trump vowed to outlaw the devices soon after the tragedy, and some lawmakers on Capitol Hill urged him to back a permanent legislative fix. But opposition from lawmakers and the National Rifle Association ultimately made a regulatory change the only realistic path forward to accomplishing the President's goal.

