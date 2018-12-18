Former business associate of Michael Flynn pleads not guilty

A former business associate of ex-Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn who was indicted by the Justice Department on charges of trying to influence American politicians to seek the extradition of a Turkish cleric pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Flynn Intel Group co-founder Bijan Rafiekian, also known as Bijan Kian, was charged with conspiracy and acting as an agent of a foreign government and appeared in Virginia federal court Tuesday morning.

The charges come amid a sweep of prosecutions of individuals illegally lobbying for foreign governments -- previously a rarely charged crime -- and amid special counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry into influence in the 2016 presidential campaign.

The other defendant in the case, Dutch-Turkish businessman Kamil Ekim Alptekin, is charged with the same two crimes as well as lying to the FBI. He lives in Istanbul and has not appeared in US court. Prosecutors for the case told District Judge Anthony Trenga that they do "not anticipate" he will come to the US. There is a warrant out for his arrest.

The judge set Rafiekian's trial for February 11. Rafiekian will also remain released on bail.