Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Former business associate of Michael Flynn pleads not guilty

A former business associate of ex-Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn who was indicted by the Just...

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 10:05 AM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 10:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A former business associate of ex-Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn who was indicted by the Justice Department on charges of trying to influence American politicians to seek the extradition of a Turkish cleric pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

Flynn Intel Group co-founder Bijan Rafiekian, also known as Bijan Kian, was charged with conspiracy and acting as an agent of a foreign government and appeared in Virginia federal court Tuesday morning.

The charges come amid a sweep of prosecutions of individuals illegally lobbying for foreign governments -- previously a rarely charged crime -- and amid special counsel Robert Mueller's inquiry into influence in the 2016 presidential campaign.

The other defendant in the case, Dutch-Turkish businessman Kamil Ekim Alptekin, is charged with the same two crimes as well as lying to the FBI. He lives in Istanbul and has not appeared in US court. Prosecutors for the case told District Judge Anthony Trenga that they do "not anticipate" he will come to the US. There is a warrant out for his arrest.

The judge set Rafiekian's trial for February 11. Rafiekian will also remain released on bail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 23°
Stronger winds bring back the 40's
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The latest on the Austin school threat

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Mason City vs. Clear Lake basketball highlights

Image

Final farewell to city leaders

Image

North precinct funding

Image

Heart of the City funding approved

Image

OMC awarded for promoting organ donation

Image

Med City recognized for Sustainability

Image

Rochester Public Schools address capacity problems

Image

Monday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events