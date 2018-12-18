Clear
Here are 3 rocket launches you can watch today

Here are 3 rocket launches you can watch today

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 8:09 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

If you like watching humans blast things into space, you're in for a feast this week.

Space companies intend to launch three rockets Tuesday and one Wednesday, if conditions are right -- and all of them are expected to be shown online.

Here's a schedule what's launching, and when.

9:11 a.m. ET Tuesday: SpaceX

What: SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is to send up a GPS satellite for the US Air Force

Launch site: Florida's Cape Canaveral Air Force station

How to watch: SpaceX's website

9:30 a.m. ET Tuesday: Blue Origin

What: This 10th test of Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket system will send nine NASA-sponsored research and technology payloads into space

Launch site: Near the town of Van Horn in West Texas

How to watch: BlueOrigin.com

8:57 p.m. ET Tuesday: United Launch Alliance

What: The United Launch Alliance's Delta IV rocket is sending up a classified payload for the US National Reconnaissance Office

Launch site: Vandenberg Air Force Base in California

How to watch: ulalaunch.com

11:37 a.m. ET Wednesday: Arianespace

What: French company Arianespace is using a Soyuz rocket to take a satellite into space for the French Defense Ministry. This launch initially was scheduled for Tuesday, but was delayed because of weather conditions.

Launch site: The Guiana Space Center in French Guiana

How to watch: ArianeSpace.com

