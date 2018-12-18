Daughter signs for deaf dad at rock concert

Rocking out at a concert, Kari Carberry didn't miss a beat as she signed the lyrics of the songs for her deaf dad in Canada last week.

This father-daughter duo bonded over their love for the rock group Three Days Grace, and at the concert in Edmonton, Alberta, on Wednesday they quickly went viral with a video showing Kari, 19, signing for her dad, Darrin.

Darrin Carberry, 53, was born deaf but wears a hearing aid in one ear that gives him some hearing, according to Kari Carberry.

A fellow concertgoer, Jules Maria, recorded the duo and posted a 30-second clip on Facebook that has been viewed 14 million times and growing.

"At last night's concert, we witnessed something absolutely beautiful," posted Maria. "We couldn't care less about what was happening on stage, watching them was absolutely mesmerizing."

Kari Carberry said she noticed people recording her during the concert but was enjoying the moment with her dad.

"He is the one who got me listening to the band," she said. "When I saw they were going to be in Edmonton, my dad was the first person I asked to go with me."

Three Days Grace took notice of the video and shared it on their Facebook page.

"This is the coolest thing on the internet right now!!! so sweet," reads the post by the band.

The drummer, Neil Sanderson, reached out to Kari Carberry on Facebook to tell her how amazing the moment was, she said.

"For one of them to reach out personally was really cool," she said.

"I've received so many messages from across the world of people commenting on the video," she said. "The responses have been overwhelming."

What's next for the father-daughter duo?

"We definitely will be looking for more concerts in the future," she said.

Right now her top choices are: Nickelback, Theory of a Deadman or Metallica.