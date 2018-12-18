Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Threat reported at Austin High School Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lewis Hamilton angers his hometown with 'slum' jibe

Lewis Hamilton has upset his hometown of Stevenage in England by referring to it as the "slums."The f...

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 8:09 AM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 8:09 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Lewis Hamilton has upset his hometown of Stevenage in England by referring to it as the "slums."

The five-time Formula 1 world champion made the comments while on stage at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards, where he finished second behind Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas.

Housing and living arrangements

Lewis Hamilton

Slum dwellings

Social and economic status

Society

Sports figures

stevenage

Continents and regions

Asia

South Asia

India

Companies

Mercedes-Benz

Auto racing

Formula One

Motor sports organizations

Motorsports

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

The 33-year-old driver was describing the motivation behind his success when he appeared to disparage the town.

"It's been a really long journey, a dream for us all, as a family, to do something different, to get out of the slums," he said to a live television audience, before trying to backtrack.

"Well, we would say it's not the slums, but just come out from somewhere and do something. We all set our goals very high but we did it as a team."

Visit CNN/com/sport for more news, features and videos

'Not perfect, but home'

Hamilton was born and raised in the English town, approximately 30 miles north of London, but his words evoked a strong reaction on social media.

The town's council leader Sharon Taylor tweeted her disdain at the comments.

"Disappointing that Lewis Hamilton chose to use this event to make negative comments about his hometown. Nowhere is perfect but we'll go high & say we are #ProudofStevenage," she wrote.

The voices defending the world champion were heavily outweighed by those feeling disappointed at the slight.

England's para-badminton player Gobi Ranganathan, also from Stevenage, claimed his town was "not perfect, but it's home."

Hamilton is yet to address his controversial remarks.

READ: Manchester United fires Jose Mourinho after worst ever Premier League start

READ: Saudi e-Prix: Portugal's Da Costa wins Formula E season-opener

India comments

This isn't the first time Hamilton has got into trouble for making disparaging remarks about a place.

Earlier this year, the Mercedes driver had to clarify comments he made about India being a "poor place."

Hamilton said it "felt strange to drive past homeless people then arrive in a huge arena where money was not an issue" after attending the Indian Grand Prix, which ran on the Formula One calendar from 2011 to 2013.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 18°
Stronger winds bring back the 40's
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The latest on the Austin school threat

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Mason City vs. Clear Lake basketball highlights

Image

Final farewell to city leaders

Image

North precinct funding

Image

Heart of the City funding approved

Image

OMC awarded for promoting organ donation

Image

Med City recognized for Sustainability

Image

Rochester Public Schools address capacity problems

Image

Monday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events