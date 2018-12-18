Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Threat reported at Austin High School Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Manchester United fires Jose Mourinho after worst ever Premier League start

Manchester United has fired Jose Mourinho following the club's worst ever Premier League start.The cl...

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 5:03 AM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 5:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Manchester United has fired Jose Mourinho following the club's worst ever Premier League start.

The club currently languishes in sixth place in the league, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool after Sunday's insipid 3-1 defeat at Anfield.

Football (Soccer)

Jose Mourinho

Manchester United FC

Premier League

Sports and recreation

Sports figures

Sports organizations and teams

Visit CNN/com/sport for more news, features and videos

A temporary caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season while the club searches for his successor.

"The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future," a statement said.

READ: Manchester United faces tough Champions League draw against PSG

READ: Xherdan Shaqiri double sinks Manchester United as Liverpool tops Premier League

Mourinho had been in charge at Old Trafford for two and a half years, winning the Europa League and League Cup in his first season at the club.

But United's tally of 26 points after 17 games is its worst at this stage since the 1990-91 season, before the inception of the Premier League.

Mourinho's future had been under severe scrutiny after several dismal performances, despite signing a 12-month contract extension less than a year ago.

United has won just once in its previous six Premier League matches, including draws against struggling Southampton and Crystal Palace.

The 55-year-old has been involved in several public spats with players during his tenure, most notably Paul Pogba who Mourinho has singled out for criticism on several occasions this season.

Their tense relationship came to a head in September when the pair were filmed arguing during an open training session.

Pogba, a key member of France's World Cup winning squad, was left on the bench for United's defeat to Liverpool.

Following the 2-2 draw to Southampton earlier this month, it was widely reported Mourinho had called Pogba a "virus" in the squad.

More to follow...

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 17°
Stronger winds bring back the 40's
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Final farewell to city leaders

Image

North precinct funding

Image

Heart of the City funding approved

Image

OMC awarded for promoting organ donation

Image

Med City recognized for Sustainability

Image

Rochester Public Schools address capacity problems

Image

Monday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

The Giving Shop

Image

More than $30,000 donated to cancer research

Image

Zachary Patterson petitions court

Community Events