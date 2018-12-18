Russian cargo ship with 18 crew runs aground on Cornwall beach

A Russian cargo ship with 18 crew on board has run aground off the southern coast of England, the British Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said Tuesday morning.

The 180-meter (590-foot) vessel got stuck on a beach in Cornwall just after 5:30 a.m. local time, with several residents tweeting eye-catching images of the mammoth ship glowing in the early morning light.

Tug boats were on their way to help refloat the ship, called Kuzma Minin, which is tilted at a five-degree angle, said the MCA.

The tugs will attach to the cargo ship and move it when the tide rises, the MCA explained.

There is no cargo on the boat, and no sign of pollution spillage.

A helicopter was later seen hovering above the huge vessel, with Harbor Master Mark Sansom telling BBC Radio Cornwall that the coastguard was attempting to get an expert onto the stricken ship to assess the situation.

Heavy rain and wind continue to lash England's southwest coast, with the UK's Met Office issuing a severe weather warning for the area. The rain is forecast to ease later on Tuesday.

The roads surrounding Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth, where the Russian ship is stuck, have been cordoned off. A lifeboat was also standing by at the scene.