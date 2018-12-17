Clear
BREAKING NEWS: State Patrol: 1 person dead after Hancock County accident Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

READ: Mueller memo summarizing FBI's interview with Michael Flynn

Special counsel Robert Mueller has released a January 2017 FBI memo detailing the interview by agent Peter S...

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 7:55 PM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 7:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Special counsel Robert Mueller has released a January 2017 FBI memo detailing the interview by agent Peter Strzok and another FBI agent with President Donald Trump's then-national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Read the memo below:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 12°
Another cool and clear night will lead into a breezy Tuesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

The Giving Shop

Image

More than $30,000 donated to cancer research

Image

Zachary Patterson petitions court

Image

Concerns about rising number of West Nile Virus cases in Iowa

Image

HAZMAT training in Rochester

Image

Police chief discusses '48 Hours' story on Jodi Huisentruit

Image

My Money - Tips on saving money elsewhere

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Sunday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events