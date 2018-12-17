Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Former 'Revenge' stars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are married

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman have tied the knot.The former "Revenge" co-stars became husband and wif...

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 11:57 AM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 11:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman have tied the knot.

The former "Revenge" co-stars became husband and wife in a ceremony that took place over the weekend. VanCamp shared photos from the day on her Instagram account.

"Thank you to all of our friends and family who made their way to celebrate with us," she wrote. "We are eternally grateful."

VanCamp wore a dress by designer Lela Rose. The actress called it her "dream dress."

VanCamp and Bowman have been dating several years.

While starring on ABC's primetime soap opera "Revenge," their characters were love interests and married in Season 3 of the series.

"Revenge" ran from 2011-15.

VanCamp currently stars on Fox's medical drama "The Resident."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
The sun will stick around to start off the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Monday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Sunday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Warm weekend weather affects ice rinks

Image

Wreath Ceremony at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery

Image

Noisy Christmas toys

Image

Educator teaching in foreign country

Image

Toys for Tots shopping

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Image

Prep basketball highlights across North Iowa

Community Events