Marcel Hirscher marches towards Vonn win mark

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 5:25 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

He's already one of the greatest sportsmen of his generation, but Austria's Marcel Hirscher showed no sign of letting up as he raced to a 61st World Cup victory Sunday.

Hirscher won a giant slalom in Alta Badia, Italy for his third win of the season as he looks to extend his record to eight consecutive World Cup overall crowns.

He led comfortably after the first run and extended his advantage in the second to beat Frenchmen Thomas Fanara and Alexis Pinturault by more than two-and-a-half seconds to add to a slalom win in Levi, Finland and GS in Val d'Isere.

"My run was definitely on the limit," Hirscher told reporters. "There were some parts that were really close to not finishing. But that's the funny thing that's coming back over the years, this 100 per cent will to win. Wow, that was on the edge."

The 29-year-old sits fourth in the list of all-time most successful skiers on the World Cup circuit, one behind Annemarie Moser-Proell and 21 wins behind Lindsey Vonn, who is retiring after the Lake Louise event in 2019.

The record holder is Sweden's Ingemar Stenmark with 86 victories.

Article Comments

