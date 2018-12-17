Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Co-founder of HQ Trivia, Vine found dead at 34

Colin Kroll, the co-founder of both Vine and HQ Trivia, was found dead in his New York City apartment. Kroll was 34 years old.

Posted: Dec. 17, 2018 5:38 AM
Updated: Dec. 17, 2018 5:46 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Colin Kroll, co-founder and CEO of the hit gaming app HQ Trivia, was found dead Sunday morning in New York. He was 34 years old.

Police found Kroll in the bedroom of his New York apartment, after Kroll's girlfriend called the New York Police Department asking for a wellness check, a law enforcement source told CNN.

"We learned today of the passing of our friend and founder, Colin Kroll, and it's with deep sadness that we say goodbye," a spokesperson for HQ said in an emailed statement. "Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time."

Kroll was unconscious and unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene. Police notified his family, according to New York Police Detective Ahmed Nasser. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Kroll became a big name in the tech world after co-founding Vine, the now-defunct looping video platform that launched the careers of numerous social media stars.

Twitter (TWTR) bought Vine in 2012 and shuttered the platform four years later.

Kroll and business partner Rus Yusupov went on to form Intermedia Labs, the company behind HQ Trivia. The real-time trivia game app launched in 2017 and was a breakout success. It soared to the top of Apple's free game app chart in the first couple months of 2018.

But its popularity has waned — it has fallen out of the top 100 free games list on the iTunes app store.

Intermedia Labs is reportedly in turmoil as it's struggled to reengage an audience.

Recode reported that Kroll worked with another board member to oust Yusupov, who served as CEO. Kroll then became the CEO after Yusuprov was forced out.

As he prepared to take on the role, questions about his conduct triggered concern. A formal HR complaint accused him of "inappropriate and unprofessional" behavior, Recode reported, and sources told the outlet Kroll was previously fired from Twitter for poor management.

Intermedia Lab told Recode that a third-party investigation into the complaint "yielded no concerns."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 9°
The sun will stick around to start off the week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Warm weekend weather affects ice rinks

Image

Wreath Ceremony at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery

Image

Noisy Christmas toys

Image

Educator teaching in foreign country

Image

Toys for Tots shopping

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Image

Prep basketball highlights across North Iowa

Image

Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Community Events