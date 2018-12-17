Malaysia files charges against Goldman Sachs over 1MDB scandal

Malaysia has filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs over its dealings with scandal-hit investment fund 1MDB.

The US investment bank and two of its former employees are accused of breaking Malaysia's securities laws, Malaysian Attorney General Tommy Thomas said in a statement Monday.

The case relates to $2.7 billion that was allegedly misappropriated from 1MDB bond sales, Thomas added.

A Goldman Sachs (GS) spokesman said in a separate statement that the bank would "vigorously defend" itself against the charges.

This is a developing story.