Malaysia files charges against Goldman Sachs over 1MDB scandal

Malaysia has filed criminal charges against Goldman Sachs over its dealings with scandal-hit investment fund 1MDB.
The US investment bank and two of its former employees are accused of breaking Malaysia's securities laws, Malaysian Attorney General Tommy Thomas said in a statement Monday.
Asia
Companies
Continents and regions
Goldman Sachs
Malaysia
Southeast Asia
Scandals
The case relates to $2.7 billion that was allegedly misappropriated from 1MDB bond sales, Thomas added.
A Goldman Sachs (GS) spokesman said in a separate statement that the bank would "vigorously defend" itself against the charges.
This is a developing story.
