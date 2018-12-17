Brexit impasse: Theresa May blasts calls for second referendum

British Prime Minister Theresa May will condemn the prospect of a second Brexit referendum in an address to Parliament Monday, as pressure for a new vote grows both inside and outside a bitterly divided Westminster.

"Let us not break faith with the British people by trying to stage another referendum," May will say, according to prepared remarks.

"Another vote... would do irreparable damage to the integrity of our politics, because it would say to millions who trusted in democracy that our democracy does not deliver."

Her speech will follow a report that some in May's Conservative Party are laying the groundwork for another referendum, believing it is the only way to break the impasse over the Prime Minister's Brexit bill.

May controversially called off a vote on that bill last week, after it became clear it would be defeated. She then had to fend off a leadership challenge from rebellious Tory MPs which failed but weakened her politically. Promises that she could secure more guarantees and compromises from the European Union fell flat in Brussels, where May was once again humiliated.

Over the weekend, the Sunday Times reported that two of May's allies -- Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington and her Chief of Staff Gavin Barwell -- were preparing for a second referendum as "the only way forward."

Lidington is part of a group of senior ministers -- Philip Hammond, Amber Rudd, David Gauke and Greg Clark -- who believe a new referendum is the only way to break the parliamentary gridlock, the newspaper said.

Both men distanced themselves from the report on Twitter, while May also criticized it.

In her prepared remarks, she echoes concerns voiced by other critics of a second referendum, both on the left and right, of "another vote which would likely leave us no further forward than the last."

"Another vote ... would further divide our country at the very moment we should be working to unite it," she will say.

New vote?

Months ago, a second Brexit referendum was widely seen as impossible, a last-ditch attempt by bitter Remain voters to undo a result they didn't like.

But support for a new poll -- and pressure from influential sections of the media and politics -- has been growing, especially as it has become increasingly clear the parliamentary math does not favor May's Brexit bill.

With Brexit due to take place on March 29, such an impasse increases the possibility of a disastrous "no deal" exit, which could crater the UK economy and even lead to fuel and food shortages.

One way to solve that issue would be to call a general election, a move strongly favored by the opposition Labour Party. Labour has repeatedly threatened to call a vote of no confidence in May's government should her Brexit bill be defeated or further delayed, a move which would spark a new election if successful.

Should his party fail to dissolve Parliament, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has committed to "all options," including a second referendum.

Corbyn has however been reluctant to wholeheartedly endorse calls for another referendum. Polling on such a vote is less than certain, and critics fear it could lead to increased divisions and anger on both sides. The Liberal Democrats -- a minor opposition party previously in a coalition government with May's predecessor David Cameron -- have come out in favor of a new vote, but this has not translated into much of an increase in support for the party, something which may be feeding Labour politicians' doubts.

On the right of the party however, some pro-European figures have voiced strong support for a new vote. They include former leader Tony Blair, a long-time critic of Corbyn and a hugely divisive figure for Labour voters.

"It is perfectly clear neither the British people nor their Parliament will unite behind the Prime Minister's deal. That is why the government decided not to proceed with the vote," Blair said Sunday.

"In these circumstances it is not irresponsible or insulting to put forward an alternative way to achieve resolution ... If (Parliament) can't reach agreement then the logical thing is to go back to the people."

Supporters of a second referendum were buoyed by a ruling this month from the European Court of Justice, which held Britain could call off Brexit unilaterally without needing the permission of the other 27 EU members.