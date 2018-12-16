Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Disney fires 'Andi Mack' actor after arrest

Actor Stoney Westmoreland has been dropped from his recurring role on the Disney Channel show "Andi Mack" after he was arrested in Salt Lake City. Police records show Westmoreland was arrested for attempting to entice, seduce or lure a minor by internet or text and is facing four counts of dealing in materials harmful to minors.

Posted: Dec. 16, 2018 7:05 PM
Updated: Dec. 16, 2018 7:10 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Actor Stoney Westmoreland has been dropped from his recurring role on the Disney Channel show "Andi Mack" after being arrested by police in Salt Lake City, according to a Disney Channel statement.

A probable cause affidavit states Westmoreland, 48, used a dating app to chat with someone he believed to be a 13-year-old boy. The affidavit goes on to state the actor used the app to send explicit pictures and to arrange a meeting for sex.

When Westmoreland arrived at the arranged spot, he was arrested by Salt Lake City Police and members of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force. Salt Lake City Police records show Westmoreland was arrested last week for attempting to entice, seduce or lure a minor by internet or text and is facing four counts of dealing in materials harmful to minors.

"Given the nature of the charges and our responsibility for the welfare of employed minors, we have released him from his recurring role and he will not be returning to work on the series which wraps production on its third season next week," said the Disney Channel statement.

CNN was unable to reach Westmoreland for comment Sunday or determine whether he has retained an attorney.

Westmoreland had appeared in 38 episodes of "Andi Mack" as Ham Mack, the main character's grandfather. The show, entering its third season, is a coming-of-age comedy-drama following the middle-school adventures of a 13-year-old girl and her friends. The series is filmed in Utah.

Westmoreland has also appeared in eight episodes of the show "Scandal" as Secret Service agent Hal Rimbeau, as well as the series "NCIS," "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," according to IMDB.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 24°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 21°
Wonderful conditions will continue into the work week.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wreath Ceremony at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery

Image

Noisy Christmas toys

Image

Educator teaching in foreign country

Image

Toys for Tots shopping

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Image

Prep basketball highlights across North Iowa

Image

Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Image

48 Hours Preview: Find Jodi

Image

Helping Single Mothers

Community Events