Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sen. Collins: Kavanaugh demonstrated fairness

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) defended her decision to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, saying he demonstrated impartiality by voting not to hear a case that involved Planned Parenthood.

Posted: Dec. 16, 2018 12:16 PM
Updated: Dec. 16, 2018 12:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Maine GOP Sen. Susan Collins said Sunday that she felt "vindicated" by Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's vote not to hear a case involving Planned Parenthood because she believes it reflected positively on his temperament.

"I was trying to speak to his temperament and his fairness and his impartiality, which I think he did demonstrate in this case," Collins said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Collins, a supporter of abortion rights who helped confirm Kavanaugh to the court, said previously that she felt "vindication" after Kavanaugh voted not to hear cases concerning state Medicaid contracts with Planned Parenthood affiliates who offer preventive care -- like cancer screening and birth control -- to low-income women.

Kavanaugh's vote helped prevent the court from taking up the issue, effectively handing Planned Parenthood a win by leaving two lower court opinions in place.

Collins said Sunday that Kavanaugh's decision not to side against the group "despite the way he was treated by Planned Parenthood" showed he could be fair-minded.

"Planned Parenthood was Brett Kavanaugh's No. 1 opponent," Collins said. "They went after him with everything that they had, and yet when it came to this case, he was able to put that aside and rule impartially, independently."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 26°
Beautiful weather spills into Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wreath Ceremony at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery

Image

Noisy Christmas toys

Image

Educator teaching in foreign country

Image

Toys for Tots shopping

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Image

Prep basketball highlights across North Iowa

Image

Prep basketball highlights across Southern Minnesota

Image

48 Hours Preview: Find Jodi

Image

Helping Single Mothers

Community Events