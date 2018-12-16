Clear
Sen. Collins won't say if she'll endorse Trump

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) tells CNN's Jake Tapper she is not endorsing any particular candidate for the 2020 presidential race at this time, and that she thinks a GOP challenger to President Donald Trump is healthy for democracy.

Posted: Dec. 16, 2018 10:32 AM
Updated: Dec. 16, 2018 10:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine on Sunday welcomed 2020 primary challengers to President Donald Trump, saying that it's "healthy" for democracy.

"I see nothing wrong with challengers," Collins said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

"It's always interesting when we have primaries because a lot of times it allows different viewpoints to surface. It can help influence public policy down the road and it's healthy for our democracy," Collins said.

Retiring Republican Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona and outgoing GOP Ohio Gov. John Kasich have not ruled out a 2020 primary challenge to Trump.

Collins said it's "up to those individuals to decide whether or not they would oppose the President" and predicted that they would "probably have an uphill climb" against Trump.

The Maine senator was coy about whether she would endorse Trump's bid for a second term.

"And you're not ready to say that you're endorsing President Trump for 2020?" anchor Jake Tapper asked Collins.

"I'm going to talk about 2020 in 2020," Collins replied. "That is a lifetime in politics."

Collins said she worries that Congress is "getting into this perpetual campaign mode instead of focusing on governing."

"That's what I would like to see us do this next year," she said.

