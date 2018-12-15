Russia proposes UN resolution to preserve INF treaty

Russia has submitted a draft resolution to the UN General Assembly in support of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. The resolution follows the United States' decision to withdraw from the landmark agreement of the final days of the Cold War arms race.

"The unilateral actions by the US on effectively initiating a procedure of 'suspending' their participation in the Treaty, a step not envisaged in this Agreement, put the future of the INF Treaty in jeopardy," the Russian Mission to the UN announced in a statement Friday.

Russia warned that the termination of the treaty "could seriously undermine international Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) non-proliferation and Arms Control mechanisms" and called for its preservation.

"In this regard, the Russian Federation submitted to the UN General Assembly on December 14 a draft resolution in support of preserving and observing the INF Treaty that calls on all sides to fulfill their obligations in the framework of this Treaty and resolve issues pertaining to fulfilling the assumed commitments," Fyodor Strzhizhovsky, spokesman for the Russian Mission to the UN, told reporters Friday.

President Donald Trump announced in October that the US is pulling out of the decades-old treaty, saying Russia has been violating the agreement "for many years."

"We're not going to let them violate a nuclear agreement and go out and do weapons and we're not allowed to," Trump told reporters.

The State Department has accused the Russian Federation of "producing and fielding a new offensive capability that is prohibited by the INF Treaty."

The treaty, signed in December 1987 by former President Ronald Reagan and former USSR President Mikhail Gorbachev, forced both countries to eliminate ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges between approximately 300 and 3,400 miles.

Many analysts worry the withdrawal of the US from the treaty will open the door to an arms race.