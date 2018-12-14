Clear
Jim Jones Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of ...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 5:51 PM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 5:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here is a look at the life of Jim Jones, former National Security Adviser under President Barack Obama.

Personal:
Birth date: December 19, 1943

Birth place: Kansas City, Missouri

Birth name: James Logan Jones Jr.

Father: James L. Jones Sr.

Mother: Charlotte Ann (Ground) Jones

Marriage: Diane (Johnson) Jones

Children: Four children

Education: Georgetown University, B.S., 1966; National War College, 1985

Military service: US Marines

Other Facts:
Speaks French fluently.

Is a retired four-star general who served 40 years in the Marine Corps.

Is the first Marine sworn in as Supreme Allied Commander of NATO.

Timeline:
January 1967 - Commissioned as a second lieutenant in the US Marine Corps.

1967-1968 - Serves as a platoon and company commander in Vietnam.

1979-1984 - Marine Corps Liaison Officer to the US Senate.

1985-1987 - Commander, 3d Battalion, 9th Marines, 1st Marine Division at Camp Pendleton, California.

1987-1989 - Senior aide to the commandant of the Marine Corps.

February 1989 - Becomes the military secretary to the commandant.

1990-1992 - Commanding officer, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

June 30, 1999 - Is promoted to general.

1999-2003 - Commandant of the United States Marine Corps.

January 16, 2003-2006 - Commander of the US European Command.

January 16, 2003-2006 - Serves as Supreme Allied Commander Europe.

February 1, 2007 - Retires from the Marines.

2007 - Chairman of the Independent Commission on the Security Forces of Iraq appointed by Congress.

2007-2008 - US State Department Special Envoy for Middle East Security.

2007-2008 - President and CEO of the US Chamber of Commerce's Institute for 21st Century Energy.

December 1, 2008 - President-elect Barack Obama appoints Jones to serve as national security adviser.

January 20, 2009-October 2010 - National Security Adviser under President Obama.

October 8, 2010 - Obama announces that Jones will leave his post by the end of October and will be replaced by his most senior deputy, Thomas E. Donilon.

2011-present - President of Jones Group International consulting firm.

January 4, 2011 - Rejoins the Board of Trustees of the Center for Strategic & International Studies.

January 17, 2012 - Announced as a senior adviser at Deloitte LLP, a professional services firm.

2012-present - Chairman of the Brent Scowcroft Center on International Security at the Atlantic Council.

March 20, 2012-present - Co-chairman of the Call of Duty Endowment, a non-profit that helps veterans with job placement and training.

Sunny skies, overnight fog, and above average temps on the way for the weekend.
