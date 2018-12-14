Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Justice Department says Russia investigation has cost roughly $25 million since May 2017

The cost of the Justice Department's ongoing investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election i...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 4:03 PM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 4:03 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The cost of the Justice Department's ongoing investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election is now roughly $25 million, according to a new report filed Friday by the special counsel's office.

Friday's accounting provided the latest figures covering only the period for April 2018 through September 2018, with special counsel Robert Mueller listing direct expenditures of nearly $4.6 million.

Continents and regions

Donald Trump

Eastern Europe

Europe

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Investigations

Justice departments

Political Figures - US

Politics

Robert Mueller

Russia

Russia meddling investigation

US Department of Justice

US federal departments and agencies

Another roughly $3.9 million was reported as costs for the work of other Justice and FBI officials who have assisted the investigation but are not under Mueller's direct control. According to the report, those investigation costs would have been incurred "irrespective of the existence of the (special counsel's office)."

The department previously reported $6.7 million in direct and indirect costs from May through September 2017, and $10 million from October 2017 through March 2018 -- bringing the total from all three reports over the life of the investigation to just over $25 million. Of that amount, only $12.3 million is the special counsel's direct expenditures.

Since taking control of the Russia probe in May 2017, Mueller has advanced on multiple fronts to investigate any links between the Russian government and the Trump campaign, along with other crimes arising from the investigation.

To date, the investigation has yielded charges against 36 people or entities. Seven people have pleaded guilty to various charges, including President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates and former campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos.

Meanwhile, Trump and his allies have relentlessly attacked Mueller and the probe as a waste of money.

Trump took aim at the cost of the investigation last month, offering a grab-bag of different numbers Mueller had allegedly spent, untethered to the facts.

On November 27, 2018 he tweeted: "now $30,000,000 Witch Hunt continues and they've got nothing but ruined lives."

Then 48 hours later, he tweeted criticizing the "witch hunt" for "wasting more than $40,000,000."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunny skies, overnight fog, and above average temps on the way for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sneak Peak: KIMT interviews Jim Axelrod on Huisentruit investigation

Image

Drone footage: Highway 52 crash

Image

Mayo recreates historic Christmas decorations

Image

Thursday's basketball highlights and rankings.

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Synagogue flag

Image

Coping with memory loss

Image

Salvation Army not meeting goal

Image

Preps for Pre-K

Image

Meals on Wheels Forms New Partnership

Community Events