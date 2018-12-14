Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:-- The search for President Trump's ...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 4:05 PM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 4:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- The search for President Trump's next chief of staff continues. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has taken himself out of the running.

-- Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated today due to a phoned-in bomb threat on the sixth anniversary of the massacre at the school that left 26 children and staff members dead.

-- Johnson & Johnson's stock fell after a Reuters report said the company knew for decades that asbestos was in its baby powder.

-- Beto 2020? In CNN's latest poll, O'Rourke is the only candidate to make significant gains since the last poll in October. He hasn't ruled out a run for president he says, a shift from his previous denials.

-- A man convicted of sexually assaulting a sleeping woman on an overnight flight from Las Vegas to Detroit was sentenced on Thursday to nine years in prison, according to federal prosecutors.

-- Facebook announced that the social network exposed the private photos of as many as 6.8 million users without their permission.

-- Eliza Dushku reportedly received a confidential settlement of $9.5 million from CBS after she accused her "Bull" co-star of harassment.

-- Just when we thought the drama was over. Kanye West accuses Drake of threatening him and his family.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunny skies, overnight fog, and above average temps on the way for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sneak Peak: KIMT interviews Jim Axelrod on Huisentruit investigation

Image

Drone footage: Highway 52 crash

Image

Mayo recreates historic Christmas decorations

Image

Thursday's basketball highlights and rankings.

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Synagogue flag

Image

Coping with memory loss

Image

Salvation Army not meeting goal

Image

Preps for Pre-K

Image

Meals on Wheels Forms New Partnership

Community Events