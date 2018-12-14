Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

At least 1,100 of GM's factory workers will get new jobs

General Motors recently announced that it would be shutting down five car factories in the United States and...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 4:05 PM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 4:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

General Motors recently announced that it would be shutting down five car factories in the United States and Canada and cutting 14,000 jobs. GM said at the time that factory workers would be offered jobs at other facilities where production is being increased and on Friday it offered an update on how things are going.

Of the jobs GM plans to cut, 2,800 are hourly employees in the United States. These are generally assembly line workers who punch in and out for work each day as opposed to employees who are paid a salary.

At will employment

Companies

Factory workers

General Motors

Labor and employment

Labor and employment law

Law and legal system

Workers and professionals

Continents and regions

North America

The Americas

United States

Automotive industry

Autoworkers

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

The auto maker announced Friday that 1,100 of those hourly workers have volunteered to transfer to jobs at other factories, such as GM's Flint, Michigan, truck plant where heavy duty pickups are built and the Toledo transmission plant in Toledo, Ohio. Another 1,200 workers in that group are eligible for retirement, the company said.

The US plants GM is shutting down are in Michigan, Ohio, and Maryland. These plants mostly made sedans, which have fallen out of favor as customers have shifted toward crossover SUVs and trucks.

GM also said last month that Canadian workers would be offered jobs at other plants in that country.

In total, the company announced it would cut 6,000 hourly and 8,000 salaried positions. In October, the company offered voluntary buyouts to 18,000 workers.

GM CEO Mary Barra has said she wants to save money and reposition the company for future investments in autonomous driving technology and electric cars. She wants to do this now, she has said, rather than waiting and cutting jobs during an economic crisis.

"Today, we have a plan for the majority of employees currently working at our impacted plants in Maryland, Michigan, Ohio and Oshawa, Canada that includes job opportunities at other GM facilities," Barra tweeted Friday. "We're committed to doing the right thing, for the future of GM and our people."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 24°
Sunny skies, overnight fog, and above average temps on the way for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sneak Peak: KIMT interviews Jim Axelrod on Huisentruit investigation

Image

Drone footage: Highway 52 crash

Image

Mayo recreates historic Christmas decorations

Image

Thursday's basketball highlights and rankings.

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Synagogue flag

Image

Coping with memory loss

Image

Salvation Army not meeting goal

Image

Preps for Pre-K

Image

Meals on Wheels Forms New Partnership

Community Events