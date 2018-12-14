Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Update: 5 transported - including 3 students - after bus slid into field south of Austin Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Get a first look at the 'Downton Abbey' movie

"Downton Abbey" fans finally have their first look at the upcoming feature film based on the series.T...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 2:23 PM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 2:23 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

"Downton Abbey" fans finally have their first look at the upcoming feature film based on the series.

The cast of the Crawley family and their servants from the sixth and final season of the show return in the film.

Arts and entertainment

Movies

Television dramas

Television programming

Julian Fellowes, who created "Downton Abbey," wrote the screenplay. He's producing the project, alongside Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge.

"It's a return to these really beloved characters and seeing them in new sets of circumstances and how they will deal with those, and hopefully, a good mix of the drama, comedy, and romance that had been the mainstays of it all," executive producer, Neame, told EW.

"Downton Abbey" ran from 2010-2015. In that time, the series earned three Golden Globes and 15 Emmy Awards.

The film releases in theaters September 20, 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Sunny skies, overnight fog, and above average temps on the way for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo recreates historic Christmas decorations

Image

Thursday's basketball highlights and rankings.

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Synagogue flag

Image

Coping with memory loss

Image

Salvation Army not meeting goal

Image

Preps for Pre-K

Image

Meals on Wheels Forms New Partnership

Image

University of Minnesota President Candidate

Image

Empowering rural Iowa

Community Events