Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Update: 5 transported - including 3 students - after bus slid into field south of Austin Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sandy Hook Elementary evacuated for threat on 6th anniversary of massacre

Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated Friday due to a phoned-in bomb threat on the sixth anniversary of...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 2:19 PM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 2:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Sandy Hook Elementary School was evacuated Friday due to a phoned-in bomb threat on the sixth anniversary of the massacre at the school that left 26 children and staff members dead.

Newtown, Connecticut Police Lt. Aaron Bahamonde told CNN that police did not believe the threat was credible, but authorities and the principal decided to evacuate out of an abundance of caution.

Anniversaries

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Homicide

Mass murder

Murder

Sandy Hook School Shooting

School violence

Shootings

Societal issues

Society

Violence in society

Connecticut

Continents and regions

Education

Newtown

North America

Northeastern United States

The Americas

United States

It was also easier to sweep an empty school building with bomb-sniffing dogs, he said. There was no danger to the public, Bahamonde added.

The threat, which was phoned in around 9 a.m., is not believed to be connected to the threats that were received Thursday at dozens of locations across the United States and Canada, Bahamonde said. The school district decided that due to the tension and anxiety surrounding the mass shooting anniversary, it didn't make sense to have the students return to the building so they were sent home for the day.

Newtown Superintendent Laorrie Rodrigue noted that district and school administrators were being cautious and sensitive to the date.

"For a parent who has children at the school, even when we give the all clear, it's difficult given that today is December 14th," said Rodrigue. "Despite the difficulty of the day, staff and the community handled this courageously. I applaud their strength."

Both of Connecticut's US senators tweeted about the threat.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal tweeted, "Speechless. 6 years ago this community suffered the unimaginable. They deserve more than this cowardly, evil threat."

Sen. Chris Murphy wrote, "My heart is breaking."

'Unimaginably cruel' threat

The threat to the Sandy Hook Elementary School on the anniversary of the mass shooting incident is "unimaginably cruel," Newtown's First Selectman Daniel Roshenthal told CNN.

"Not that this is acceptable any day of the year, but for someone to purposely do it on 12/14 was unimaginably cruel," Rosenthal said.

"Certainly, it's a day that weighs very heavy on the teachers from an emotional standpoint -- I just can't say enough about the amazing job they did coordinating everything."

He said police are trying to track where the threat came from. "The town will not support any leniency when that person is caught."

The school building in which the mass shooting took place was torn down several years ago. The new building, which stands on the same property, opened in 2016.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Sunny skies, overnight fog, and above average temps on the way for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo recreates historic Christmas decorations

Image

Thursday's basketball highlights and rankings.

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Synagogue flag

Image

Coping with memory loss

Image

Salvation Army not meeting goal

Image

Preps for Pre-K

Image

Meals on Wheels Forms New Partnership

Image

University of Minnesota President Candidate

Image

Empowering rural Iowa

Community Events