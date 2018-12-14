Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

American student stabbed to death in the Netherlands, police say

A 21-year-old American student was stabbed to death in Rotterdam, allegedly by her roommate, police confirme...

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 7:15 AM
Updated: Dec. 14, 2018 7:15 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 21-year-old American student was stabbed to death in Rotterdam, allegedly by her roommate, police confirmed Friday.

According to a police statement, authorities received reports of a quarrel at an apartment on Kralingse Kerklaan on Wednesday. When they entered the apartment, the statement said, police found Sarah Papenheim with stab wounds and attempted to resuscitate her. Police say those attempts were unsuccessful, and she died of her injuries.

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal offenses

Europe

Homicide

Netherlands

Rotterdam

School violence

Societal issues

Society

Stabbings

Violence in society

Western Europe

An investigation led authorities to the suspect, Papenheim's 23-year-old roommate, who was arrested at the Eindhoven train station, the police statement said. The two lived in the same apartment with their own rooms, but shared a kitchen and bathroom, police said. The suspect has not been named by police.

Papenheim had moved to the Netherlands to study at Erasmus University in Rotterdam.

"Sarah studied psychology and lived in the Netherlands since 2016. Our deepest condolences go out to all Sarah's family and friends at this poignant time. The university is shocked by this terrible incident and is taking care of upset students and employees," the university said.

The School of Social and Behavourial Sciences has organized a gathering for staff and students Friday.

"We encourage our students and staff not to let each other (be) alone in this difficult time," the university said.

Papenheim's brother died by suicide a few years ago, her former high school teacher Mitch Bahr told CNN affiliate KRCR, and Papenheim was struggling with the loss. She attended Foothill High School near Redding, California.

She was supposed to come home next week for the holidays, her friend George Moye told CNN affiliate WCCO.

"The thing that is going through my head is that she was coming home for Christmas, as we were all so excited to see her and to hear that she was coming back that way, and that was just tragic," Moye said.

Papenheim was an avid musician. She started going to open jam sessions around her hometown of Andover, Minnesota, when she was just 15, according to WCCO. There, she met drummer Jellybean Johnson, who became her mentor.

"I liked her because she hit the drums just as hard as the guys did," Johnson told WCCO. "So I nicknamed her 'Thumper.'"

"It was a real drive for her to want to be a great female drummer," Bahr told KRCR. "Not just be that girl drummer but be an excellent female drummer and she did that very well."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 10°
The sun will return for this afternoon.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Synagogue flag

Image

Coping with memory loss

Image

Salvation Army not meeting goal

Image

Preps for Pre-K

Image

Meals on Wheels Forms New Partnership

Image

University of Minnesota President Candidate

Image

Empowering rural Iowa

Image

Local business collects toys for kids this Christmas

Image

Have you noticed the air is heavier?

Community Events