Chelsea condemns fans who "shamed the club" with anti-Semitic chants

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 5:29 AM

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 5:29 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Chelsea has strongly condemned the fans who "shamed the club" after a section of supporters were heard chanting anti-Semitic songs in Hungary during Thursday's Europa League match against MOL Vidi.

The condemnation comes after four Chelsea fans were banned earlier this week by the club for allegedly racially abusing Raheem Sterling in Saturday's Premier League match against Manchester City.

Some sections of the 1,273 traveling Chelsea supporters who had traveled to Hungary sung songs about London rivals Tottenham Hotspur using the word "Yid," a derogatory term for Jewish people.

"Anti-Semitism and any kind of racial or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans," a Chelsea statement said.

"It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities. We have stated this loud and clear on many occasions from the owner, the board, coaches and players."

UEFA confirmed to CNN Sport that it is awaiting the reports of its officials before deciding on whether to investigate.

On Monday, Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck visited Parliament in London to show the club's support for a project honoring non-Jewish people who risked their lives during the Holocaust saving Jews.

The project is part of Chelsea's "Say No To Anti-Semitism" campaign, inspired by its Jewish owner Roman Abramovich.

"Any individuals that can't summon the brainpower to comprehend this simple message and are found to have shamed the club by used using anti-Semitic or racist words or actions will face the strongest possible action from the club," the statement said.

Part of Chelsea's "Say No To Anti-Semitism" provides education courses and could require fans found guilty of anti-semitic behavior to visit the site of Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz.

Thursday's match finished 2-2 thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud and Willian and sees Chelsea qualify top of Group L.

Chelsea and the Metropolitan Police continue to investigate the allegations of racial abuse towards Sterling on Saturday.

