Justice Department asks Supreme Court to let transgender military ban take effect

The Justice Department has asked the Supreme Court to allow the ban on transgender people in the military to go into effect pending appeal.

The administration already has a pending request for the Supreme Court to bypass the lower courts and take up a case concerning the ban, which has been blocked by lower courts.

Now the Department of Justice is taking it a step further. In a brief filed Thursday night Solicitor General Noel Francisco requests that if the Supreme Court declines to take up the case this term, the justices allow the Trump policy to go into effect while the case plays out in the lower courts.

The justices are likely to ask challengers for their response.

This is another signal of an aggressive strategy by Francisco. He also recently asked the Supreme Court for emergency help to let the administration's asylum ban go into effect.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.