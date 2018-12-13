Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Justice Department asks Supreme Court to let transgender military ban take effect

The Justice Department has asked the Supreme Court to allow the ban on transgender people in the military to...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 5:15 PM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 5:15 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Justice Department has asked the Supreme Court to allow the ban on transgender people in the military to go into effect pending appeal.

The administration already has a pending request for the Supreme Court to bypass the lower courts and take up a case concerning the ban, which has been blocked by lower courts.

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Government departments and authorities

Government organizations - US

Justice departments

Military

Politics

Sex and gender issues

Society

Transgender persons

US Department of Justice

US federal court system

US federal departments and agencies

US federal government

US Supreme Court

Now the Department of Justice is taking it a step further. In a brief filed Thursday night Solicitor General Noel Francisco requests that if the Supreme Court declines to take up the case this term, the justices allow the Trump policy to go into effect while the case plays out in the lower courts.

The justices are likely to ask challengers for their response.

This is another signal of an aggressive strategy by Francisco. He also recently asked the Supreme Court for emergency help to let the administration's asylum ban go into effect.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 19°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 17°
Relentless fog, sunshine, and warmer temps outline the forecast.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local business collects toys for kids this Christmas

Image

Have you noticed the air is heavier?

Image

Humane Society of North Iowa reports theft

Image

Reported threat against school investigated

Image

Previewing 'Find Jodi' on "48 Hours"

Image

Should Rochester keep the corn tower?

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Mason City SPIN heading to nationals

Image

Alexanders signs with NIACC

Image

Water tower disagreements

Community Events