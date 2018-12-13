The Justice Department has asked the Supreme Court to allow the ban on transgender people in the military to go into effect pending appeal.
The administration already has a pending request for the Supreme Court to bypass the lower courts and take up a case concerning the ban, which has been blocked by lower courts.
Government and public administration
Government bodies and offices
Government departments and authorities
Government organizations - US
Justice departments
Military
Politics
Sex and gender issues
Society
Transgender persons
US Department of Justice
US federal court system
US federal departments and agencies
US federal government
US Supreme Court
Now the Department of Justice is taking it a step further. In a brief filed Thursday night Solicitor General Noel Francisco requests that if the Supreme Court declines to take up the case this term, the justices allow the Trump policy to go into effect while the case plays out in the lower courts.
The justices are likely to ask challengers for their response.
This is another signal of an aggressive strategy by Francisco. He also recently asked the Supreme Court for emergency help to let the administration's asylum ban go into effect.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Related Content
- Justice Department asks Supreme Court to let transgender military ban take effect
- Supreme Court asked to take on transgender ban
- Trump administration asks Supreme Court to take up military transgender ban
- Justice Department asks court to expedite AT&T appeal
- DOJ asks Supreme Court to lift injunction on asylum ban
- How are Supreme Court justices chosen?
- Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court Justice
- Justice Stevens: Supreme Court changed (2011)
- Supreme Court hearing arguments over travel ban
- Supreme Court strikes ban on sports gambling