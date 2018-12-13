Clear
Wall Street Journal: Trump inaugural committee under criminal investigation

President Donald Trump's 2017 inaugural committee is currently being investigated by federal prosecutors in ...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 5:16 PM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 5:16 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump's 2017 inaugural committee is currently being investigated by federal prosecutors in New York for possible financial abuses related to the more than $100 million in donations raised for the event, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

Citing conversations with people familiar with the investigation, which is being handled by the US Attorney's office in Manhattan, the Journal reported that prosecutors are also looking into whether the committee accepted donations from individuals looking to gain influence or access to the new administration.

The paper notes that "giving money in exchange for political favors" is illegal, as is misuse of any donated funds. The committee was registered as a nonprofit.

According to the Journal, sources told the paper that the investigation "partly arises out of materials seized in the federal probe of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's business dealings."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Relentless fog, sunshine, and warmer temps outline the forecast.
