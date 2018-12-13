Clear
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2019 class announced

Janet Jackson, the Cure, Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music and the Zombies are set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 4:18 PM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 4:20 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Janet Jackson isn't just in control; she's now set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The superstar is part of the class of 2019 for the prestigious honor and joins the Cure, Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Roxy Music and the Zombies.

To be eligible, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination.

As in years past, fans had the opportunity to vote for their favorites out of 15 nominees.

They were able to visit Rockhall.com to cast votes for which artist they believed to be most deserving of induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The top five artists, as selected by the public, comprised a "fans' ballot" that was tallied, along with the other ballots to choose the 2019 inductees.

Voting was capped at one ballot per day.

The 2019 induction ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will be held March 29 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, and broadcast on HBO and SiriusXM.

Ticket information will be announced in January.

