Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rolling Thunder to end Washington ride after next year

Rolling Thunder, the annual event where hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists come to the nation's capitol ...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 2:24 PM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 2:24 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Rolling Thunder, the annual event where hundreds of thousands of motorcyclists come to the nation's capitol to honor service members killed in action or taken as prisoners of war, will hold its last event in Washington next year.

The last ride will be next Memorial Day weekend, on Sunday, May 26, 2019, a spokeswoman for the organizing group confirmed to CNN.

Organizers said the costs of putting on the national ride have become prohibitive, with last year's event costing about $200,000 in various related expenses.

"It was a tough decision for us to make," spokeswoman Nancy Regg told CNN.

Instead of the gathering at the nation's capital, there will be regional events organized by various chapters to honor those killed in action or who were prisoners of war, according to the group.

Next year will mark the 32nd ride in Washington since the event was first held in 1988. Then-presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke at the gathering in 2016.

The riders start at the Pentagon parking lot, ride over a bridge into DC, circle the National Mall and end by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 22°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 25°
Relentless fog, sunshine, and warmer temps outline the forecast.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Previewing 'Find Jodi' on "48 Hours"

Image

Should Rochester keep the corn tower?

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Mason City SPIN heading to nationals

Image

Alexanders signs with NIACC

Image

Water tower disagreements

Image

Keeping the Corn

Image

Raising money for wildfire victims

Image

Plymouth road flood meeting

Image

Ham for the Holidays

Community Events