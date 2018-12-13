Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

House says Myanmar crimes against Rohingya are genocide

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a resolution Thursday declaring that the crimes commit...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 12:39 PM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 12:39 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a resolution Thursday declaring that the crimes committed by Myanmar's security forces against Rohingya Muslims constitute genocide -- a notable move given the US State Department has yet to make such a designation.

"The United States has a moral obligation to call these crimes genocide. Failing to do so gives the perpetrators cover and hinders efforts to bring those accountable to justice. With this resolution, the House fulfills its part of that duty," House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce (R-CA) said in floor remarks in support of the resolution.

Continents and regions

Crimes against humanity

Ethnic conflicts

Genocide

Human rights

Human rights violations

International relations and national security

North America

The Americas

United States

Unrest, conflicts and war

Asia

Myanmar

Southeast Asia

Minority and ethnic groups

Rohingya people

Society

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal offenses

The resolution passed with a vote of 394 to 1. It also calls for "the immediate pardon and release" of Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who have spent more than a year in prison for their work exposing the massacre of Myanmar's Muslim minority.

The State Department this week defended its decision to not yet label the crimes -- which based on its own reporting included acts of mass killing, destruction and sexual violence -- as genocide. That report, quietly released in September, found that violence against the Rohingya in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State was "extreme, large-scale, widespread, and seemingly geared toward both terrorizing the population and driving out the Rohingya residents."

Deputy spokesman Robert Palladino said Tuesday that their conclusion last year that ethnic cleansing had occurred "in no way prejudices any potential further analysis on whether mass atrocities have taken place, including genocide or crimes against humanity."

"What the United States continues to do at this time -- our efforts have been and remain focused on steps that will improve the situation for Rohingya refugees and all people in Burma and as well as promoting accountability for those that were responsible for these atrocities," he said, adding that they are "open to new information."

The United Nations has called for Myanmar's generals to face an international tribunal on charges of genocide. The chair of a UN fact-finding mission on the situation said in September that he had "never been confronted by crimes as horrendous and on such a scale as these."

The US Holocaust Memorial Museum declared in early December that there was "compelling evidence that the Burmese military committed ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Rohingya."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 24°
Foggy skies tonight and a warm up trend on the way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Previewing 'Find Jodi' on "48 Hours"

Image

Should Rochester keep the corn tower?

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Mason City SPIN heading to nationals

Image

Alexanders signs with NIACC

Image

Water tower disagreements

Image

Keeping the Corn

Image

Raising money for wildfire victims

Image

Plymouth road flood meeting

Image

Ham for the Holidays

Community Events