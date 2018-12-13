Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fire destroys 8,000 voting machines 10 days ahead of Congo's presidential election

A fire still under investigation has destroyed 8,000 voting machines in the Democratic Republic of Congo's c...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 9:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A fire still under investigation has destroyed 8,000 voting machines in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital -- 80% of the city's stock -- just 10 days ahead of a presidential election, the nation's electoral body and police said Thursday.

Smoke still lingered the day after flames engulfed a warehouse housing electoral materials on Wednesday in Kinshasa, the officials said.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Africa

Central Africa

Continents and regions

Democratic Republic of Congo

Elections and campaigns

Fires

Government and public administration

Politics

Voters and voting

Joseph Kabila

Political Figures - Intl

The ruined ballot machines were among 10,000 due to be used in the December 23 vote, Congo's electoral commission chief, Corneille Nangaa, said.

Police are working to determine the fire's cause, according to local reports.

Voting materials from other parts of the country will be sent to Kinshasa, and election preparations will continue as planned, the electoral body said.

An opposition coalition that has objected to the use of voting machines called for an investigation into the warehouse fire. The coalition, led presidential candidate by Martin Fayulu, alleges the machines could aid vote-rigging.

Voters in Congo head to the polls following a violent campaign season to pick a successor to President Joseph Kabila, who has ruled since 2001.

Kabila took over after his father, Laurent Kabila, was assassinated and has since maintained a fierce grip on the nation. His second term ended in 2016, but he refused to step down and tried to change the constitution to extend his tenure.

Kabila has backed his former interior minister, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, to succeed him.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 16°
Foggy skies tonight and a warm up trend on the way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Should Rochester keep the corn tower?

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

A Block KIMT News at 10

Image

MAson City SPIN DEVO

Image

Alexanders signs with NIACC

Image

Water tower disagreements

Image

Keeping the Corn

Image

Raising money for wildfire victims

Image

Plymouth road flood meeting

Image

Ham for the Holidays

Community Events