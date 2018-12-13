Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Trump publicly breaks his silence after former "fixer" sentenced to 3 years in prison

President Donald Trump publicly broke his silence Thursday morning on the sentencing of his former personal ...

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 9:05 AM
Updated: Dec. 13, 2018 9:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump publicly broke his silence Thursday morning on the sentencing of his former personal attorney and "fixer" Michael Cohen.

"I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law. He was a lawyer and he is supposed to know the law," Trump tweeted.

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Criminal law

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

Law and legal system

Michael Cohen

Misc people

Political Figures - US

Politics

Sentencing

US federal government

White House

"It is called 'advice of counsel,' and a lawyer has great liability if a mistake is made," he added.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison Wednesday for crimes that included making false statements to Congress, tax evasion, and arranging payments during the 2016 election to silence women who claimed they had affairs with Trump. Trump denies those claims. Cohen attributed his offenses related to Trump to his "duty to cover up his dirty deeds."

Although Trump denies directly ordering Cohen to break the law, Trump's comments leave open the technical possibility that he directed Cohen to make payments that were ultimately unlawful.

As the courtroom drama unfolded Wednesday, Trump remained largely silent and ignored reporters' questions about Cohen during an executive order signing event at the White House.

But CNN reported that the President was privately seething about Cohen's sentencing, telling associates that Cohen is a "liar," according to one administration official. While the White House did not comment on Trump's private conversations, one official pointed to a tweet Trump sent last week as an indication of his sentiments.

"He lied for this outcome and should, in my opinion, serve a full and complete sentence," Trump tweeted about Cohen last week.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 17°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 17°
Foggy skies tonight and a warm up trend on the way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Should Rochester keep the corn tower?

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

A Block KIMT News at 10

Image

MAson City SPIN DEVO

Image

Alexanders signs with NIACC

Image

Water tower disagreements

Image

Keeping the Corn

Image

Raising money for wildfire victims

Image

Plymouth road flood meeting

Image

Ham for the Holidays

Community Events